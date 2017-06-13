There’s No Beating The Panel!

The Vodacom Durban July selection panel will face a tough task when they sit down on Monday to make the final decision from 31 entries on the composition of the starting line-up for Africa’s greatest horseracing event.
It is a condition of the Vodacom Durban July that Gold Circle reserves the right to exclude any horse, which, in its opinion, does not warrant inclusion in the race. In addition, they have the right to exclude any horse at Declaration Stage, and thus to unilaterally decide on the final field for the race.
The selection panel is made up of Roger Smith (Handicapper), Matthew Lips (Handicapper), Raf Sheik (Gold Circle Racing Executive) and Graeme Hawkins (Gold Circle Marketing Executive).
The panel’s deliberation and decision making is overseen by Neil Butcher, Chairman of the Gold Circle Racing Committee.
When approached for clarity as to the workings of the panel, Gold Circle spokesman Graeme Hawkins confirmed that there was always an attempt to achieve consensus rather than having to go for a vote, which he said would only be used as a ‘last resort’.
As to the impact of lobbying and external influences, Hawkins was adamant that the panel makes up its own mind without interference from outside.
When taxed on whether any betting patterns could influence the thinking and decision making, he said: “’The betting is clearly a guide as to how the racing public are thinking and serves as a point of reference for our debate. However, the betting – and betting moves – is not a defining criteria.”
Key Dates:
Final Field and Draw: Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June 2017
Public Gallops: 7am at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June 2017
Weights – 31 are left in
VODACOM DURBAN JULY (Grade 1)
|0
|Captain America
|Scratched
|(6G)
|61.5
|118
|A
|Brett Crawford
|0
|Deo Juvente
|Scratched
|(5G)
|60
|115
|A
|Geoff Woodruff
|0
|Marinaresco
|Accepted
|(4G)
|60
|115
|BA
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|0
|French Navy
|Accepted
|(5G)
|57.5
|110
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|Master Sabina
|Accepted
|(7G)
|57.5
|110
|AT
|Justin Snaith
|0
|$Hat Puntano (ARG)
|Scratched
|(3C)
|57
|113
|A
|Mike Azzie
|0
|Bela-Bela
|Accepted
|(4F)
|57
|109
|A
|Justin Snaith
|0
|Brazuca (AUS)
|Accepted
|(4C)
|56.5
|108
|A
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|0
|Nother Russia
|Scratched
|(4F)
|56.5
|108
|A
|Mike de Kock
|0
|Krambambuli
|Accepted
|(5G)
|56
|107
|A
|Justin Snaith
|0
|Mac De Lago (AUS)
|Scratched
|(5G)
|56
|107
|CAT
|Weiho Marwing
|0
|Saratoga Dancer
|Accepted
|(5G)
|56
|107
|A
|Duncan Howells
|0
|The Conglomerate (AUS)
|Accepted
|(5G)
|56
|107
|AT
|Joey Ramsden
|0
|It’s My Turn
|Accepted
|(4G)
|55.5
|106
|A
|Justin Snaith
|0
|Ten Gun Salute (AUS)
|Accepted
|(4G)
|55.5
|106
|AT
|Duncan Howells
|0
|Nightingale
|Accepted
|(4F)
|55
|105
|A
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|0
|Black Arthur
|Accepted
|(4G)
|54.5
|104
|A
|Justin Snaith
|0
|Edict Of Nantes
|Accepted
|(3C)
|54
|107
|A
|Brett Crawford
|0
|Star Express
|Scratched
|(4F)
|54
|103
|A
|Justin Snaith
|0
|Witchcraft
|Accepted
|(4F)
|54
|103
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|Al Sahem
|Accepted
|(3C)
|53.5
|106
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|Heavenly Blue (AUS)
|Scratched
|(3C)
|53.5
|106
|A
|Mike de Kock
|0
|Liege
|Accepted
|(4G)
|53.5
|102
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|$Mr Winsome
|(4G)
|53.5
|102
|A
|Dean Kannemeyer
|0
|Africa Rising
|Scratched
|(3G)
|53
|101
|A
|Sean Tarry
|0
|Celtic Captain
|Scratched
|(4G)
|53
|101
|A
|Gareth van Zyl
|0
|Elusive Silva
|Accepted
|(4G)
|53
|101
|A
|Justin Snaith
|0
|Nebula
|Accepted
|(4G)
|53
|101
|A
|Brett Crawford
|0
|Pagoda
|Accepted
|(3G)
|53
|101
|BA
|Geoff Woodruff
|0
|Horizon
|Accepted
|(3C)
|53
|100
|A
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|0
|Master Switch
|Accepted
|(5G)
|53
|100
|AT
|Geoff Woodruff
|0
|Prince Of Wales
|Scratched
|(4G)
|53
|100
|A
|Justin Snaith
|0
|Tilbury Fort
|Accepted
|(3C)
|53
|100
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|Banner Hill
|Accepted
|(4G)
|53
|99
|A
|Glen Kotzen
|0
|Zodiac Ruler (AUS)
|Scratched
|(3G)
|53
|99
|A
|Justin Snaith
|0
|Furiosa (AUS)
|Scratched
|(3G)
|53
|98
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|Copper Force
|Scratched
|(3G)
|53
|96
|A
|Justin Snaith
|0
|Royal Badge
|Accepted
|(4G)
|53
|95
|A
|Adam Marcus
|0
|Samurai Blade (AUS)
|Scratched
|(4G)
|53
|95
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|$Coral Fever
|(4G)
|53
|93
|A
|Robbie Sage
|0
|Fort Meyers
|Scratched
|(5G)
|53
|91
|BAT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|The Elmo Effect
|Accepted
|(5G)
|53
|91
|BA
|Gary Alexander
|0
|Rocketball
|Scratched
|(4G)
|53
|90
|AT
|Gavin van Zyl
|0
|Secret Captain
|Scratched
|(3C)
|53
|89
|A
|Duncan Howells
|0
|Macduff (AUS)
|Accepted
|(4G)
|53
|88
|A
|Joey Ramsden
|0
|Jubilee Line
|Scratched
|(4G)
|53
|87
|A
|Mike de Kock
|0
|Bold Viking
|Scratched
|(3G)
|53
|86
|BAT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|Copper Pot
|Scratched
|(3C)
|53
|85
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|Hamaan
|Scratched
|(3G)
|53
|78
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|Fort Ember
|Scratched
|(4F)
|52.5
|100
|A
|Paul Peter
|0
|Juxtapose
|Scratched
|(4F)
|52.5
|100
|A
|Stanley Ferreira
|0
|Silver Mountain
|Scratched
|(4F)
|52.5
|100
|A
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|0
|Safe Harbour
|Accepted
|(3F)
|52
|103
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|Orchid Island
|Scratched
|(3F)
|52
|101
|A
|Mike de Kock
|0
|Trophy Wife
|Accepted
|(5M)
|52
|99
|A
|Sean Tarry
|0
|Bi Pot
|Scratched
|(3F)
|52
|98
|A
|Geoff Woodruff
|0
|Girl On The Run
|Accepted
|(4F)
|52
|98
|A
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|0
|Belle Rose
|Scratched
|(3F)
|52
|97
|A
|Mike de Kock
|0
|Dawn Calling
|Scratched
|(3F)
|52
|95
|A
|Duncan Howells
|0
|Smiling Blue Eyes
|Scratched
|(3F)
|52
|95
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|0
|Heaps Of Fun
|Scratched
|(4F)
|52
|93
|AT
|Sean Tarry
|(61)
