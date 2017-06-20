Snaith’s Arthur Is In!

You can’t please all of the people all of the time!
The Vodacom Durban July four wise men will be pleased to have packed away the calculators, thinking caps and selection panel instruction manuals for another year as the focus now shifts to the serious business of finding a winner.
The inevitable hard luck stories and conspiracy theories will be doing the rounds after the final field of 20 (including 2 reserves) was announced for the R4,25 million Gr1 Vodacom Durban July at Greyville on Tuesday.
There were few genuine surprises in the line-up with the ‘talking horse’ Black Arthur making the cut as one of a Justin Snaith quintet, that includes past Investec Cape Derby winner It’s My Turn, who will jump from stall-gate 17 with defending champion Piere Strydom in the irons.
In her first July, Candice Bass Robinson saddles Marinaresco and the filly Nightingale, but may well be puzzled as to how Black Arthur leapfrogged his way from the wilderness into the race on the strength of a Gr3 third – after lagging behind her 3yo Horizon off the log radar. Horizon will be warming the reserve bench – and drew 18.
Joey Ramsden entertained the gathering while taking ‘telephone instructions’ from Mayfair Speculators Racing Manager Derek Brugman, when left with a 3 and 20 draw to pick from. Ramsden won the race last year and looked decidedly pleased (as did a relieved looking Gold Circle Marketing Executive Graeme Hawkins!) to draw the 3 for his defending champion, The Conglomerate.
No jockey has been announced for Summer Cup winner Master Sabina, now with the Justin Snaith stable, but Gavin Larena will fly back from the United Kingdom to ride Brazuca, Callan Murray will return from Hong Kong for the race and Muzi Yeni will make his way back from Mauritius to throw a leg over Ten Gun Salute.
Graeme Hawkins, Gold Circle’s Marketing Executive, announced during the luncheon the exciting tote expectations for the big day including a guaranteed Pick 6 pool of R10-million which is expected to reach R11-million plus and a massive guaranteed Quartet pool on the Vodacom Durban July of R13-million which is expected to reach R15-million.
There will be place payouts on the first six placed horses and the pool for this bet is expected to reach R8-million.
R4 250 000 2200m
VODACOM DURBAN JULY (Grade 1)
Open to all Horses
WFA: 3yrs-2kgs
|1
|9
|Marinaresco
|60
|115
|BA
|B Fayd’Herbe
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|2
|16
|French Navy
|57.5
|110
|T A
|*L Hewitson
|Sean Tarry
|3
|4
|Master Sabina
|57.5
|110
|T A
|……………
|Justin Snaith
|4
|20
|Brazuca (AUS)
|56.5
|108
|A
|G Lerena
|Johan Janse van Vuuren
|5
|19
|Krambambuli
|56
|107
|A
|A Domeyer
|Justin Snaith
|6
|7
|Saratoga Dancer
|56
|107
|A
|C Zackey
|Duncan Howells
|7
|3
|The Conglomerate (AUS)
|56
|107
|T A
|C Murray
|Joey Ramsden
|8
|17
|It’s My Turn
|55.5
|106
|A
|P Strydom
|Justin Snaith
|9
|5
|Ten Gun Salute (AUS)
|55.5
|106
|T A
|M Yeni
|Duncan Howells
|10
|6
|Nightingale
|55
|105
|A
|A Delpech
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|11
|8
|Black Arthur
|54.5
|104
|A
|G van Niekerk
|Justin Snaith
|12
|13
|Edict Of Nantes
|54
|107
|A
|A Marcus
|Brett Crawford
|13
|1
|Al Sahem
|53.5
|106
|T A
|S Khumalo
|Sean Tarry
|14
|10
|Mr Winsome
|53.5
|102
|A
|W Kennedy
|Dean Kannemeyer
|15
|15
|Elusive Silva
|53
|101
|A
|R Fourie
|Justin Snaith
|16
|14
|Pagoda
|53
|101
|BA
|C Maujean
|Geoff Woodruff
|17
|11
|Tilbury Fort
|53
|100
|T A
|G Cheyne
|Sean Tarry
|18
|12
|Safe Harbour
|52
|103
|T A
|N Juglall
|Sean Tarry
|19
|18
|Horizon
|53
|100
|A
|Reserve 1
|Candice Bass-Robinson
|20
|2
|Nebula
|53
|101
|A
|Reserve 2
|Brett Crawford
|Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
|(1,10,19) (2,13,17,18) (3,5,8,11,15) (6,9) (12,20)
Next it’s the official July Gallops at Greyville on Thursday 22 June at 07h00. Don’t miss the coffee and doughnuts!
3 comments on “Snaith’s Arthur Is In!”
I can’t believe that in this article eyebrows are being raised about the inclusion of Black Arhur when he shows signs of being cherry ripe for the July. One needs 2 consider on what grounds is French Navy included? 3rd crack at the July??? Tilbury Fort ahead of Horizon???? It seems as if big owners still has an influence on the decision making process as to who is included. Not a good looking July field:-(
There was an article in the press on Monday morning as well as on the Gold Circle website stating that Candice Bass-Robinson was in all likelihood going to be scratching Horizon from the VDJ yesterday morning, stating that the July is a hard race and on the recommendation of jockey Aldo Domeyer would rather be aimed at the Champions Cup over a shorter distance at the end of July.
So a mere 24 hours later she does a complete about turn and decides that she will leave Horizon in the race – don’t know what the point of her statement or the article was so close to the announcement of the final field. Punters have it hard enough without being thrown these ‘curve balls’.
Saw that article, Russell.
Thing is that in the July build-up the dynamics are changing daily – and it’s a ladies’ prerogative to change her mind