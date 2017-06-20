Home » Racing & Sport » Snaith’s Arthur Is In!

Snaith’s Arthur Is In!

Horizon warms the reserve bench

Updated on

2017 Vodacom Durban JulyYou can’t please all of the people all of the time!

The Vodacom Durban July four wise men will be pleased to have packed away the calculators, thinking caps and selection panel instruction manuals for another year as the focus now shifts to the serious business of finding a winner.

The inevitable hard luck stories and conspiracy theories will be doing the rounds after the final field of 20 (including 2 reserves) was announced for the R4,25 million Gr1 Vodacom Durban July at Greyville on Tuesday.

The classy Black Arthur – got the mod

There were few genuine surprises in the line-up with the ‘talking horse’ Black Arthur making the cut as one of a Justin Snaith quintet, that includes past Investec Cape Derby winner It’s My Turn, who will jump from stall-gate 17 with defending champion Piere Strydom in the irons.

Marinaresco – tops the early boards

In her first July, Candice Bass Robinson saddles Marinaresco and the filly Nightingale, but may well be puzzled as to how Black Arthur leapfrogged his way from the wilderness into the race on the strength of a Gr3 third – after lagging behind her 3yo Horizon off  the log radar. Horizon will be warming the reserve bench – and drew 18.

Joey Ramsden – quick on the draw

Joey Ramsden entertained the gathering while taking ‘telephone instructions’ from Mayfair Speculators Racing Manager Derek Brugman, when left with a 3 and 20 draw to pick from. Ramsden won the race last year and looked decidedly pleased (as did a relieved looking Gold Circle Marketing Executive Graeme Hawkins!) to draw the 3 for his defending champion, The Conglomerate.

No jockey has been announced for Summer Cup winner Master Sabina, now with the Justin Snaith stable, but Gavin Larena will fly back from the United Kingdom to ride Brazuca, Callan Murray will return from Hong Kong for the race and Muzi Yeni will make his way back from Mauritius to throw a leg over Ten Gun Salute.

Graeme HawkinsGraeme Hawkins –

Graeme Hawkins, Gold Circle’s Marketing Executive, announced during the luncheon the exciting tote expectations for the big day including a guaranteed Pick 6 pool of R10-million which is expected to reach R11-million plus and a massive guaranteed Quartet pool on the Vodacom Durban July of R13-million which is expected to reach R15-million.

There will be place payouts on the first six placed horses and the pool for this bet is expected to reach R8-million.

 R4 250 000 2200m
VODACOM DURBAN JULY (Grade 1)
Open to all Horses
WFA: 3yrs-2kgs

1 9 Marinaresco 60 115 BA B Fayd’Herbe Candice Bass-Robinson
2 16 French Navy 57.5 110 T A *L Hewitson Sean Tarry
3 4 Master Sabina 57.5 110 T A …………… Justin Snaith
4 20 Brazuca (AUS) 56.5 108 A G Lerena Johan Janse van Vuuren
5 19 Krambambuli 56 107 A A Domeyer Justin Snaith
6 7 Saratoga Dancer 56 107 A C Zackey Duncan Howells
7 3 The Conglomerate (AUS) 56 107 T A C Murray Joey Ramsden
8 17 It’s My Turn 55.5 106 A P Strydom Justin Snaith
9 5 Ten Gun Salute (AUS) 55.5 106 T A M Yeni Duncan Howells
10 6 Nightingale 55 105 A A Delpech Candice Bass-Robinson
11 8 Black Arthur 54.5 104 A G van Niekerk Justin Snaith
12 13 Edict Of Nantes 54 107 A A Marcus Brett Crawford
13 1 Al Sahem 53.5 106 T A S Khumalo Sean Tarry
14 10 Mr Winsome 53.5 102 A W Kennedy Dean Kannemeyer
15 15 Elusive Silva 53 101 A R Fourie Justin Snaith
16 14 Pagoda 53 101 BA C Maujean Geoff Woodruff
17 11 Tilbury Fort 53 100 T A G Cheyne Sean Tarry
18 12 Safe Harbour 52 103 T A N Juglall Sean Tarry
19 18 Horizon 53 100 A Reserve 1 Candice Bass-Robinson
20 2 Nebula 53 101 A Reserve 2 Brett Crawford
Same Trainer – Not Coupled on Tote
(1,10,19) (2,13,17,18) (3,5,8,11,15) (6,9) (12,20)

Next it’s the official July Gallops at Greyville on Thursday 22 June at 07h00. Don’t miss the coffee and doughnuts!

2017 Vodacom Durban July

3 comments on “Snaith’s Arthur Is In!”

  1. I can’t believe that in this article eyebrows are being raised about the inclusion of Black Arhur when he shows signs of being cherry ripe for the July. One needs 2 consider on what grounds is French Navy included? 3rd crack at the July??? Tilbury Fort ahead of Horizon???? It seems as if big owners still has an influence on the decision making process as to who is included. Not a good looking July field:-(

  2. There was an article in the press on Monday morning as well as on the Gold Circle website stating that Candice Bass-Robinson was in all likelihood going to be scratching Horizon from the VDJ yesterday morning, stating that the July is a hard race and on the recommendation of jockey Aldo Domeyer would rather be aimed at the Champions Cup over a shorter distance at the end of July.

    So a mere 24 hours later she does a complete about turn and decides that she will leave Horizon in the race – don’t know what the point of her statement or the article was so close to the announcement of the final field. Punters have it hard enough without being thrown these ‘curve balls’.

    1. Saw that article, Russell.
      Thing is that in the July build-up the dynamics are changing daily – and it’s a ladies’ prerogative to change her mind

Leave a Comment

