Do You Own The Big One?

A rule of thumb for owners with stars in their eyes – even if your trainer suggests you have a classic horse on your hands and to just be patient!

The raw stats suggest that if your pride and joy hasn’t won by the fourth start, he is probably not going to run in the July one day.

Of the 18 runners and 1 reserve carded for Saturday, 3 won on debut, 7 won second time out, 4 won at third time of asking, and 5 (the balance) won at their fourth start.

And remember, we are talking about a 2200m handicap…

