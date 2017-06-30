July: Nebula Is Out

The Brett Crawford trained Nebula has been scratched from Saturday’s Gr1 Vodacom Durban July in his capacity as reserve runner.

Nebula is favourite to win the final race on the day.

There was no official word on a jockey for the Duncan Howells runner Ten Gun Salute. His carded rider Muzi Yeni has been held up in Mauritius after his working holiday turned sour following a boat trip in the company of a bookmaker.

While it is pure speculation, Keagan De Melo and Weichong Marwing have been mentioned as possible replacements, if Yeni does not make it back.