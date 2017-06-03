Crawford’s Leading Lady

A seasoned display of pace judgement by Piere Strydom, coupled with a dramatic objection by the jockey of the beaten favourite Gimme Six, were the features of a keenly contested R1 million Gr1 Woolavington 2000 at Greyville on Saturday.

Strydom, who had earlier ridden another beautifully judged finish to win the Lonsdale Stirrup Cup for Justin Snaith, found himself in the ‘opposition’ party with Brett Crawford in the boardroom after the Woolavington

After Final Judgement had led early, the multiple champion jockey had taken the fight to his 14 opponents at the 1000m marker from the widest of the draw on the Brett Crawford runner, Lady Of The House.

He relaxed the daughter of Dynasty a length in front of Final Judgement and Al Danza, with Orchid Island in fourth.

In the run for home, Strydom rode Lady Of The House with the hands, with Anthony Delpech bringing the Daisy Fillies Guineas winner Gimme Six from midfield about six lengths off, down the inside.

Strydom only went for his whip at the 200m as he sensed the challenge on his inside.

Lady Of The House drifted into the right handed whip, and with Delpech ranging up under a left-handed ride on Gimme Six, the race was on.

In his typically unflustered style, Strydom kept Lady On The House going to hold the advantage over Gimme Six.

Despite drifting inwards in the closing stages, Lady Of The House galloped resolutely all the way to the wire to hold the favourite to a head, in a time of 122,91 secs.

Delpech never stopped riding Gimme Six, but his frustration showed in his body language at the line, and the sound of the objection hooter after a race review, came as no surprise.

The objection was overruled in what we feel was a fair call by the Stipes – sandwiched as they were between South Africa’s champion owner and the Chairman of the National Horseracing Authority!

The ever-consistent July entry Safe Harbour bounced out of the pack to secure third, a further 1,50 lengths back, with SA Fillies Classic winner Orchid Island running a solid fourth.

Joey Soma’s SA Oaks winner Wind Chill was just behind Wild Orchid in a great effort, with the likes of the fancied Epona and Gauteng Fillies Guineas winner Smiling Blue Eyes, making no show and running well downfield. Smiling Blue Eyes is likely to fall out of Durban July contention on this showing.

The Highlands bred Lady Of The House is a daughter of Dynasty out of the eleven-time winning daughter of Arch, Overarching.

A R3,7 million Cape Premier Yearling Sale buy, Lady Of The House was recording her first stakes success and is now a winner of 3 races with 2 places from 9 starts and stakes of R768 750.