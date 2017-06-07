Going Nuts Over The Prof!

Joey Ramsden brings the handicapper’s bogey horse Professor Brian to the R400 000 Gr2 Post Merchants party under the Greyville lights on the Youth Day public holiday next Friday evening.

A 4yo son of Encosta De Lago, the 4yo Professor Brian has won his last five races on the trot – stepping up every time to defy the handicapper, and going from an MR of 58 to his current 91.

Grant Van Niekerk rides him from a tough 12 draw in his biggest test to date.

His opposition could come from the horses who filled the next three places behind surprise winner Bull Valley in the Gr1 Tsogo Sun Sprint at Scottsville a week ago.

Two of them, Search Party and Gulf Storm, that finished second and fourth respectively, are from the stable of top Cape trainer Brett Crawford who triumphantly won both the Grade 1 Daily News 2000 and the Woolavington 2000 at Greyville last weekend and will be on a high with strong hopes of snatching the honours in this top sprint event also.

Separating them at the line in the Tsogo Sun Sprint is the Dennis Drier-trained gelding Barbosa that showed a return to form in the Scottsville race with the promise of potential further improvement when he steps out on the polytrack for this race.

A full field of 14 runners will face the starter, with three reserves, with the Overlord gelding Talktothestars from the Coenie De Beer stable topping the weights and nicely drawn at three.

R400 000 POST MERCHANTS (Grade 2)

Open

WFA: 2yrs-8.5kgs 3yrs-1kgs

No Apprentice Allowance

1 3 Talktothestars 60 113 TBA B Fayd’Herbe Coenie de Beer 2 17 Gulf Storm 58 106 A R Fourie Brett Crawford 3 9 Search Party 58 106 A C Orffer Brett Crawford 4 4 Barbosa 56 104 BA A Forbes Dennis Drier 5 7 Captain’s Causeway 56 104 A …………… Sean Tarry 6 6 Pivotal Pursuit 56 104 BA R Munger Gary Alexander 7 10 Captain Swarovski 56 103 A D Dillon Justin Snaith 8 8 Top Form 56 101 BA A Marcus Charles Laird 9 11 Redcarpet Captain 56 100 A W Kennedy Gareth van Zyl 10 2 Amazing Strike 54 99 BA A Delpech Alec Laird 11 15 Lord Balmoral (AUS) 54 99 A M Byleveld Vaughan Marshall 12 14 Joan Ranger 53.5 101 A M V’Rensburg Lucky Houdalakis 13 1 Just As I Said 52 94 T A …………… Lucky Houdalakis 14 12 Professor Brian (AUS) 52 91 A G van Niekerk Joey Ramsden 15 16 Mr Roy 54 95 A Reserve 1 Alyson Wright 16 5 Seventh Plain 54 97 T A Reserve 2 Dennis Drier 17 13 Donny G 54 96 A Reserve 3 Sean Tarry (2,3) (4,16) (5,17) (12,13)