Crawford Marches On

Brett Crawford’s East Coast sizzling summer SA Champions Season campaign continued unabated at Greyville on Friday evening when the Captain Al gelding Search Party went gun to tape in the R400 000 Gr2 Post Merchants.

The Phillipi based conditioner has enjoyed a feature purple patch with three Gr1’s and a Gr2 in the space of a fortnight from a string of just 20 horses under Peter Muscutt based at Summerveld. Muscutt’s quip in the post-race interview on the evening that ‘we are not finished yet’ looks no idle boast, with the team having peaked at the right time.

After 3 runs in KZN, his last a decent second to Bull Valley in the Tsogo Sprint, Search Party was turned out fit and in fine fettle.

Orffer bounced him from his 6 draw, and he led all of the way.

Inside the final 200m, there were no challenges, beyond the gallant topweight Talktothestars. Bernard Fayd’herbe produced the son of Overlord between runners, and for a moment he looked to have a shout of grabbing the leader.

But Search Party went on best to hold the fast finishing Talktothestars by 0,25 lengths in a time of 69.74 secs.

Joburg visitor Amazing Strike was a further 2 lengths back in third, with Captain’s Causeway running a modest fourth.

Captain Swarovski, who comes up on the Super Sale on Thursday ran an improved fifth.

See the catalogue here

Going for six wins on the trot, Professor Brian was never in striking distance and was left wiith a lot to do – finishing sixth and 4,30 lengths behind.

A R450 000 National Yearling Sale purchase, Search Party was recording his second Gr2 success and looks to have the scope to add to his CV.

He has won 5 races with 8 places from 17 starts for stakes of R986 800

Search Party was bred by Ascot Stud and is a son of Captain Al(Al Mufti) out of Princess Magdalena (Pennekamp) – a half sister to Vodacom Durban July dead-heater, Dancer’s Daughter.