Just The Tonic!

Flamboyant Cape trainer Joey Ramsden demonstrated a mixture of relief and joy to find himself in the winner’s enclosure at Greyville on Saturday. And it won’t be the last time this Champions Season, judging on the smart Dynasty filly Just Sensual’s emphatic victory in the R400 000 Gr2 Tibouchina Stakes.

Ramsden has had a mixed bag of success so far but his Cape Fillies Guineas winner has always looked to be the spearhead of his attack – and she underlined her class with a popular victory in front of a festive crowd at the city track.

One of only two 3yo’s in the fourteen horse line-up, Just Sensual was having only her second run since her Prix du Cap success in February – but her SA Fillies Sprint second a fortnight ago behind star Carry On Alice had given ample notice of her well-being.

Anton Marcus had Just Sensual relaxed in midfield as Neala and Elusiveenchantment cut out the franctions out front.

Into the home run, Just Sensual always looked to be going well and she cut down her opposition , with only Nightingale and Anna Pavlova looking dangerous.

Just Sensual was too strong and went on powerfully to score by a half length in a time of 84,03 secs.

Running over a distance short of her best, Majorca Stakes winner Nightingale impressed when staying on for second, to shade the only other 3yo in Anna Pavlova, who put in an improved powerful run down the rail.

Star Express showed she had recovered from her Joburg trip, and despite being slow away, ran on well for a 1,30 length fourth.

The pacesetting Neala faded right out, but the real disappointment of the race was the 2015 Cape Fillies Guineas winner Silver Mountain, who ran stone last, some 15 lengths off the winner.

Winning jockey Anton Marcus, glancing across at the large crowd, suggested that Gold Circle get sponsors Rising Sun ‘on board full time’.

“I was disappointed with the win – I expected Just Sensual to do it easier and she will have to up her game for the Garden Province,” quipped the top jockey.

Trainer Joey Ramsden retorted: “Shew – Anton wants to win by six lengths. I will just take the win, thank you!”

Just Sensual is by Dynasty (Fort Wood) out of the Gr1 Golden Slipper winner and SA Champion filly of 2008, Consensual (Camden Park).

Just Sensual cost R2 million on the Cape Premier Yearling Sale and was registering her fifth win with 2 places from 8 starts and stakes of R1 283 750.