Just For Joey

The Cape trainers have dominated the Gr2 Tibouchina Stakes in recent years and the trophy looks likely to remain safely in the Mother City for the 2017 renewal.

Joey Ramsden saddles the SP top-rated Just Sensual, a very talented daughter of Dynasty.

The Cape Fillies Guineas winner looks very nicely poised as the highest rated runner in the race to grab a fifth win from eight starts.

This 1400m Gr2 is run at weight-for-age plus penalties of 2kgs for a Gr1 win and 1kg for a Gr2 score.

The 4yo’s and older race off a base of 58kgs, while the 3yo’s have 56,5kgs to shoulder.

The lightly raced Just Sensual ran on powerfully for a 1 length second to speed star Carry On Alice in the SA Fillies Sprint – in her first start since capturing the Prix Du Cap in February.

From a reasonable draw over the 200m extra, she looks a decent prospect.

Fort Ember has drawn well and Gavin Lerena, home from the UK for the weekend, has been engaged to ride her.

This smart daughter of Elusive Fort enjoys Greyville and has performed well in strong mixed company.

The superfast Elusivenchantment was outgunned in the Computaform Sprint and the SA Fillies Sprint and goes beyond 1300m for the first time. The family have not won beyond 1200m, but she is drawn nicely and could have place prospects.

The classy Star Express travelled to Johannesburg last run but did not enjoy herself and finished 18,75 lengths behind Nother Russia in the Empress Club Stakes.

If recovered from that, she could find a place here.

Andre Nel and Grant van Niekerk have yet to enjoy any success away from home. They team up with Captain’s Flame, who looks held by Just Sensual on their Prix Du Cap clash – and has not drawn well.

Brett Crawford saddles the Australian-bred High Chaparral filly Chevauchee whose recent form is not inspiring. She will strip fitter and may improve here.

Crystal Glamour ran on well for second in the Gr2 Camellia Stakes last time and will prefer the extra here.

She has her first run at Greyville and may find herself a few lengths short on these weight terms.

The Gr1 Majorca Stakes winner Nightingale found the 1200m of the Poinsettia Stakes too short at her first run for four months last time.

She looks likely to find the 1400m on the short side.

Tahini has drawn wide at 17 and must have a shout on her Gr1 Empress Club Stakes third.

Frosty Friday returned after a 14 month break to run a commendable fifth in the Poinsettia Stakes in her first run as a 4yo.

She was just over a length back there and can only improve over this trip.

Boom 3yo Silver Mountain ran a fast finishing second in this race last year and gets a 1 draw and the genius of Piere Strydom to help her to make amends.

She is yet to win as a 4yo but has the ability to bounce back.

The classy Just Sensual looks the right one on recent form and fitness.

Silver Mountain appeals with her positive draw and a top jockey up. Fort Ember and Star Express could be best of the rest.