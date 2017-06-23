Fred Crabbia’s African Night Sky – a son of super-sire Dynasty – has won the first two legs of the Highlands Cape Winter Series with impressive bursts of acceleration and power and he gets put to the big test on Saturday.

Will he stay?

His sire gets them to go over all distances and his Cozzene dam won up to 2450m. African Night Sky is a sensible horse who settles well – and he has the right pilot aboard.

Joey Ramsden has two in the race, with Anton Marcus partnering Newlands. The son of High Chaparral tries the 2400m for the first time – and little can be gauged from his fourth in the Investec Cape Derby. He was well beaten in the first leg, but raised his game with an eyecatching MR 96 Handicap win over a mile last time.

First of the Bass-Robinson runners, Winter Series bridesmaid Our Mate Art has gotten closes to African Night Sky in the first two legs, but has frankly never quite looked like beating the Snaith star.

It is likely to boil down to whichever one stays the better on the day.

Andre Nel’s Gimmethegreenlight gelding Loadshedder goes beyond 1800m for the first time in his career. The Cheveley Stud bred galloper has run third in both the first two legs and must have a shout of he stays. He is out of a Danehill Dancer mare who won up to a mile, so the jury will remain undecided until after the race on that front!

The dual stakes placed Ollivander jumps from the best of the draw and was staying on well when beaten 2,80 lengths into fourth in the Winter Classic. The son of Silvano was considered good enough to take his place in the Cape Derby and while well beaten out of the money in that event, he has run some decent races and is worth including into quartet bets.

Second of the Joey Ramsden runners is the Elusive Fort gelding Paddington. He has his first run in the Cape Winter Series and is a fellow who stays well. Even on his best exposed form he looks to have some ground to make up in this field.

Desert Wisdom is the third of the Candice Bass-Robinson runners. The son of Querari has battled after his maiden win over 2000m in November, and looks outpointed in this company.

Greg Ennion’s Ideal World gelding Mangrove registered his second career success when relishing the extra ground to win a low-rated 2700m handicap last time. He finished many lengths back in the first leg of the series – which would have been too short for him. He looks a place prospect at best.

The Soar With Eagles gelding Soaring Past has maintained fairly consistent form since shedding his maiden and looks to stay on well. This is a substantial jump in class for him though and he should battle to beat the proven stakes performers.

The stage is all set for a dream climax to the Cape Winter Series for Highlands and African Night Sky is the selection to hold Newlands and Our Mate Art.

If it rains, the conditions are likely to swing in favour of an upset result

. Tactically the Bass-Robinson and Ramsden yards may harbour ideas of putting on the screws and turning the heat up.

Interesting times and great racing to brighten the winter gloom!