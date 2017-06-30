July – R10 Million Pick 6 Guaranteed

Eveybody wants a slice of the July day Pick 6 guaranteed R10 million!

The Gr3 Gold Vase is not run over a distance which we race over too often – which makes it quite tricky to unravel. But the race is a great crowd thrill as they pass the stands twice on the road to gold.

And it is also the Pick 6 opener!

Mike de Kock’s Galileo gelding Kinaan tops the SP ratings and ran a cracking fourth behind his stablemates in the extraordinary stable quartet in last year’s renewal. The trouble with Kinaan is that he is operating more on reputation than form in recent months – and needs to up his game.

Glen Kotzen’s smart stayer Banner Hill is no Pick 6 banker but warrants inclusion all round. The son of Tiger Hill stays every inch of the trip and after two showings in good fields over shorter, he looks ready and fit to go very close.

Hermosa Mundo comes in fresh off his great Gr3 Gold Bowl win last time. He jumped from a 73 rating to a healthy 90 in one run and needs to confirm he can live up to that.

Snaith 4yo Captain Splendid came good in the Lonsdale Stirrup Cup but then didn’t quite fire when a five length fourth in the KZN Derby. He seems to run for Piere Strydom – what horse doesn’t? – and he must go into all perms.

Helderberg Blue carries 60kgs and the Listed Sledgehammer runner-up is nearing 1000 days without a win. Most owners don’t persevere that long, but the son of Jet Master has run some good races at this track and the fact that Anton Marcus sticks with him after that dull last effort in the KZN Derby suggests he goes into bigger perms.

Son Of Africa looks to hold Helderberg Blue on his good effort behind July hope Mr Winsome in the KZN Derby. This strong son of Seul Amour has hit form at the right time and warrants going in to all perms.

Joint topweight Ovidio failed to spark in the KZN Derby, but pulled up lame and did not run to his merit.

The hardknocking 7yo Serissa put up a nice July gallop as a companion to one of his more illustrious stablemates. This gelding hails from a powerful stable and if he is still leading at the 250m marker, it could be a case of wishing that he was in the Pick 6 calculations!

The Garth Puller pair of Rio De La Plata and Ever Dear bit stay well and will strip fit. Well drawn and with a handy galloping weight, Rio De La Plata looks a possible Pick 6 upset if things go his way. He has won twice at 2400m.

A tough race that will sort the men from the boys – on the track and in the Tote!

We are siding with Banner Hill to beat Captain Splendid and Kinaan. Beyond them, an upset is a possibility.