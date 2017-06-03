Splendid Strydom

Piere Strydom and Justin Snaith teamed up with the enigmatic Captain Splendid to grab top honours in the R300 000 Gr3 Lonsdale Stirrup Cup at Greyville on Saturday.

The staying ranks are not littered with any standout stars and the 12 runners that lined up in the first of the three features on Daily News day represented a typical motley crew of longhaulers, ranging in status from the topweights and capable-on-their-day Banner Hill and Cape Speed, to an optimistic candidate in the 58 rated Impact Zone, who came in under sufferance at the bottom of the weights.

The warning signs of a possible upset were on the betting boards, with My World (winless in over 500 days) vying for favouritism with fellow Cape raider, Banner Hill.

The latter looked to have a shout after his smart Betting World 1900 showing at his last start, but he failed to bring his A-game to the party on Saturday.

Instead it was the 7yo Serissa, who led Three Balloons and My World, with the wily Piere Strydom stalking them on Captain Splendid.

Topweights Cape Speed and Banner Hill were closer to last as the field spun for home, with Strydom switching Captain Splendid out for a match-winning run.

The East Cape Derby winner improved dramatically on his recent form to stay on well and finished best to hold off the attentions of the 7-2 favourite My World by a half-length in a time of 149,52 secs.

The pacesetter Serissa stayed on for his 22nd career place a quarter length back in third, with stablemate Hyaku edging the awkward looking Mr O’Neill out of fourth.

Mr O’Neill raced awkwardly and wide under Morne Winnaar all the way around and did well in the circumstances to run as close as he did.

The Varsfontein bred Captain Splendid is an R800 000 National Yearling Sale purchase.

He is by the versatile and top-class Captain Al, out of the four-time winning Fort Wood mare, Justthewayyouare – who is obviously the source of stamina, as she won up to 2600m.

Captain Splendid took his win tally to 4, with 6 places from 18 runs and stakes of R667 625.

This race is unlikely to have sketched a clearer picture for the staying features that lie ahead.