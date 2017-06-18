It’s Mr Kannemeyer, To You!

Dean Kannemeyer maintained his great record in the Gr3 Track & Ball Derby with his third win in four runnings of the ‘open’ classic.

The Milnerton/ Summerveld trainer’s Vodacom Durban July supplementary entry Mr Winsome stayed on best at Scottsville on Sunday to beat a mixed bunch and surely seal his place in the final line-up for Africa’s greatest horseracing event on 1 July.

Mr Winsome’s 2017 July adventure only started a matter of a week earlier when he was supplemented after turning a few heads in the Betting World 1900.

Backed to the exclusion of his seven opponents, the 4yo Silvano gelding confirmed the form of his thundering dead-heat third in the Gr2 Betting World 1900 and will strip a fit horse on the big day.

Anthony Delpech had Mr Winsome relaxed some five lengths off the gallop set by Helderberg Blue for much of the race, and when asked for his effort 350m out, he responded like the good sort that he is.

Despite Sun On Africa hanging out and making his life difficult in the final stages, Mr Winsome came home the stronger to win without any pressure by a half length in a time of 149,59 secs.

Sun On Africa ran a game race to hold on for second, 4 lengths ahead of Let It Rain. Recent Gr3 Lonsdale Stirrup Cup winner Captain Splendid was a length back in fourth.

The pacesetter Helderberg Blue faded and was beaten 5,75 lengths, in a strung out field.

A R400 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale graduate, Mr Winsome has banked R699 450 in his 6 wins and 7 places from his 18 starts. The winner of the Listed 2017 Michael Roberts Handicap was registering his biggest success to date.

Bred by Riverworld Stud, Mr Winsome is by Silvano (Lomitas) out of the versatile Al Sharma (Al Mufti) – who won four races from 1200m to 1900m.

The winner races in the interests of Roy and Gladys Meaker, George Nichas, Bryn Ressell, Barry Zeidel and Victoria Dickerson.

There won’t be a fitter horse lining up on July day. One of two supplementary entries, he may have beaten little of consequence, but the July panel look to have little choice now but to include Mr Winsome.

Don’t miss the big race gallops on Thursday at 07h00. Mr Winsome is likely to make just a cameo appearance after his exertions this afternoon.