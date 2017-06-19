Gone Fishing

The Ideal World mare Zante picked up a deserved black type success rather late in her track career at Scottsville on Sunday. Now racing in the Lammerskraal silks, she should prove a valuable addition to the top stud’s broodmare band.

Trained by Geoff Woodruff, the consistent 5yo found the right race – albeit that those glancing at her progeny’s catalogue page in a few years from now may be confused by the fact that she won the R300 000 Gr3 Track & Ball Oaks in 2017!

But we have harped on enough about the open KZN classics and the spotlight should rather be focussed on a great training and riding display.

Out of a dam that won over 1000m and hailing from a family that hasn’t won beyond a mile, there is little question that Zante enjoys the long haul and her record doesn’t do justice to her ability.

That may be why she clicked so superbly with a jockey, whose own record doesn’t really do justice to his innate ability.

The Irish-born 32 year old Ian ‘Fish’ Sturgeon can ride with the best some days and he produced a cracking display of pace judgement from the front, allowing Zante to use her ample stride over the 2400m.

Into the home straight, Zante stayed on resolutely, and despite a few scattered challenges, she powered on best of all to stave off a late effort from July hopeful Girl On The Run by 1,75 lengths in a time of 151,39 secs.

Gavin Van Zyl’s Estimation ran her best race in ages to grab third, ahead of last year’s’ Oaks winner Witchcraft.

Whether Girl On The Run and Witchcraft did enough to catch the eye of the July panel, will be revealed on Tuesday.

Bred by former jockey Nigel Page, the winner is by Ideal World (Kingmambo) out of Temperate Lady (Western Winter) – who won once over 1000m as a 2yo from only 3 starts. She is a half-sister to the well performed Flame Tree.

Zante was purchased by Neil Bruss for R70 000 at the 2013 KZN Yearling Sale.