The Winter High!

The prospect of being a part of horseracing history should swell the midwinter crowds at Kenilworth on Saturday.

African Night Sky, an outstanding and progressive Highlands-bred son of Dynasty bids to become only the second horse in history to wear the Cape Winter Series Triple Crown.

Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, have made the news this season with feature successes across the country and could not have chosen a better year for their inaugural sponsorship of one of the great understated nurseries of tomorrow’s heroes.

What a sensational start it would be for one of our great studs to breed a Triple Crown winner of a series that they sponsor!

The early stomping ground of Horses Of The Year, Winter Solstice and Variety Club, and subsequent Vodacom Durban July winner Power King and Champions Cup star Marinaresco, is a true test of all the qualities of great horses.

Speed and stamina, often on testing winter ground, are the gutsy hallmarks of past winners – the best of which has to be treble SA Horse Of The Year, Pocket Power.

The son of Jet Master remains the only horse in history to have worn the Winter Triple Crown and Justin Snaith will be keen to follow in the footsteps of the great Mike Bass when he saddles African Night Sky on Saturday.

Snaith saddles five runners in the Vodacom Durban July at Greyville seven days later.

It could be a great week all round for a host of champions! See you at Kenilworth on Saturday.