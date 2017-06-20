Robertson Valley Awaits Champion

The Highlands stallion barn has been home to some of the greatest sires to stand in South Africa over the past few decades but few have raised as much hype and expectation than champion Redoute’s Choice’s star son Rafeef, whose arrival in the Robertson Valley is awaited with great excitement.

The outstanding Highveld Horse Of The Season will be the newest addition to the illustrious Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, stallion roster and will stand his first season at the magnificent Robertson stud farm from 2017.

Trained throughout his career by champion Mike de Kock, Rafeef grabbed the limelight at the recent Highveld Feature Awards and was also crowned Champion Sprinter and Champion Older Horse.

Mike’s wife Diane snapped the photo of Rafeef , taking a walk around the stable yard at Randjesfontein on Tuesday morning and, as always, assisted by two grooms.

“Rafeef is retaining his condition for his departure to Highlands Farm,” said Diane of the star four-year-old, who will take up stud duties soon.

Highlands also announced last weekend that Coolmore champion Canford Cliffs would join the farm’s stallion roster in 2018. In a coup for local breeders, the Stud has acquired the Southern Hemisphere covering rights for the international Group winner producing stallion.