Highlands Twice Over Colt Tops Sale

Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, were the top vendors for the third time in four years and a magnificent Twice Over colt bred by them was the top seller as the curtain came down on a well attended Sibaya KZN Yearling Sale held on the eve of the Vodacom Durban July.

In the most vibrant week on the South African horseracing calendar, probably matched only by Sun Met week down South, the racing and breeding fraternity turned out in numbers at the genuine quality-for-reasonable money sale.

Highlands Stud Manager Mike Sharkey was pleased with all of their 13 lots selling for an aggregate of R2 110 000, at an average of R162 308.

“This has always been a good sale for us and I would like to say a big word of thanks and appreciation to all our buyers and underbidders,” the veteran breeder told the Sporting Post on the conclusion of the day’s proceedings.

Observatory’s son Twice Over has made a sparkling start with his first runners, including impressive Gr1 Gold Medallion winner Sand And Sea, and his colt (#241), out of a winning daughter of US champion sire Tapit, sold to Nic Jonsson for R800 000 to top the charts. Mr Jonsson was also the top buyer by aggregate, his 3 lots totalling R1 340 000, at an average of R446 667.

Team G Racing were active, with their 5 yearlings totalling R720 000, at an average of R144 000.

The top selling filly of the day came from Backworth Stud. The well named Extravargant is a daughter of super speed sire Var out of Cupid’s Daughter (AUS), by Ad Valorem. She sold to Mrs Mary Liley for R375 000.

Rathmor Stud’s Duke Of Marmalade filly, C’est Serra (#25) sold on the first day for R425 000, topped the fairer sex table overall.

The sale saw 218 lots (13 were withdrawn and 36 not sold) of the 276 catalogued, sold with an aggregate of R16 065 000 – 23% down from last year, when 16 more lots were sold.

The average was R73 693 (18% down from 2016) with a median of R45 000(10% down from 2016).

The focus now turns to the Vodacom Durban July!

