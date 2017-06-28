How SA teams will do in CAF competitions



Platinum Stars, SuperSport United and African champions Mamelodi Sundowns will look to make South Africa proud as they battle it out in CAF competitions this weekend.

Friday 30 June

CAF Confederation Cup

7/20 MC Alger | Draw 31/10 | Platinum Stars 7/1 (22:00)

Platinum Stars will face a stern test when they travel to Algeria to take on Group B leaders MC Alger. The odds are stacked heavily against Stars as they lie bottom of the group on two points, six behind MC Alger. This is a must-win game for Dikwena if they want to keep their slim hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive. A win for MC Alger will be enough to progress. The Group B leaders have won seven of their last eight matches on home soil. I’m backing a comfortable win for the Algerian giants.

Saturday 1 July

CAF Champions League

2/1 Kedus Giorgis | 21/10 | Mamelodi Sundowns 12/10 (15:00)

African champions Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to leapfrog Ethiopia’s Kedus Giorgis in the Group table. Both teams are level on five points from their four matches – three behind leaders ES Tunis – with Kedus Giorgis ahead on goal difference. The Brazilians are winless in their last three matches, while the Ethiopian giants have won three of their last four. Kedus Giorgis are unbeaten at home in 45 matches – stretching all the way back to December 2014. It’s going to take something special from Pitso Mosimane’s side, but they have enough quality in their team and will fancy their chances. A win for the Brazilians will increase their chances of ending off the group stages in the top two. I’m going for the African champions to come out on top.

CAF Confederation Cup

14/10 Horoya | 21/10 | SuperSport United 17/10 (17:00)

Eric Tinkler will begin his reign as SuperSport United boss against Group D leaders Horoya in Guinea. Horoya are unbeaten in eight matches with six wins, including four on the spin. On home soil, the Guinea side have won 30 of their last 32 games – Tinkler faces a tough test in his first match. SuperSport come into this clash high on confidence after thrashing Orlando Pirates 4-1 to win the Nedbank Cup for a second successive year. Matsatsantsa are second in the Group D standings, two points behind Horoya. A win for SuperSport will not only give Tinkler a dream start, but also leapfrog Horoya into top spot. As much as I like SuperSport here, I think the teams will cancel each other out.

TREBLE @ 8/1

MC Alger Win 7/20

Sundowns Win 12/10

Horoya vs SuperSport Draw 21/10

Chadley Nagel