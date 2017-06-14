Include Drier Runner Today

JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN

No comment.

DENNIS BOSCH

Could not be contacted for comment.

MARK DIXON

Race 1 – GOLD LEAF (7): Is quite quick, shown some nice work at home but she could well be green and need the experience.

STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER

Race 1 – RANI (9): She will need the run.

Race 2 – BIOMETRIC (2): If not too green could be worth including in quartets.

MIKE MILLER

Could not be contacted for comment.

NATHAN KOTZEN

Could not be contacted for comment.

CRAIG EUDEY

Race 4 – BRAZEN BOY (6): A very laid back individual and we will know where we stand with him after this run.

TONY RIVALLAND

Could not be contacted for comment.

