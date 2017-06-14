Include Drier Runner Today

JOHAN JANSE VAN VUUREN
No comment.
DENNIS BOSCH
Could not be contacted for comment.
MARK DIXON
Race 1 – GOLD LEAF (7): Is quite quick, shown some nice work at home but she could well be green and need the experience.
STUART FERRIE FOR DENNIS DRIER
Race 1 – RANI (9): She will need the run.
Race 2 – BIOMETRIC (2): If not too green could be worth including in quartets.
MIKE MILLER
Could not be contacted for comment.
NATHAN KOTZEN
Could not be contacted for comment.
CRAIG EUDEY
Race 4 – BRAZEN BOY (6): A very laid back individual and we will know where we stand with him after this run.
TONY RIVALLAND
Could not be contacted for comment.
