Banking On The Best

The Gr1 Investec Derby has come a long way since the 12th Earl of Derby and Sir Charles Bunbury spun a coin to determine whether the race should be called the Derby Stakes or the Bunbury Stakes

The first running of the Derby Stakes on Thursday, 4 May 1780, was open to three-year-old colts (8st 0lb) and fillies (7st 11lb), at 50 guineas each, and run over a mile. There were nine runners, and although Lord Derby won the toss of the coin, it was Sir Charles Bunbury who owned the first winner – Diomed.

The Derby distance was extended to 2400m from 1784 and in the 21st century it boast the label of the greatest flat race on earth – with the 238th renewal run for the equivalent of close on R28 million at Epsom on Saturday.

Sponsored since 2009, with a commitment to 2026, by a South African global banking power, the two day Investec Derby Festival also features the Investec Oaks and the Investec Coronation Cup, both also run over the Derby course of 2400m for fillies and older horses, respectively.

The Investec Derby and Investec Oaks, are two of the five British Classics and are part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

The series is designed to throw the spotlight on Britain’s best Flat races and climaxes on 21 October with the richest fixture in British racing history, QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot.

Enjoy!