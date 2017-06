GBI Racing ambassador and former leading jockey Hayley Turner gives her expert insight on Friday’s racing.

The two days of the Investec Derby meeting are among my favourites. I’ve been lucky enough to ride in the Derby in the past and it was a brilliant experience – the carnival atmosphere of the day brings the racecourse alive.

Friday features two Group Ones in the Investec Oaks and the Coronation Cup, both over the famous 2400m trip across the Downs and live on GBI Racing.

Read Hayley’s thoughts