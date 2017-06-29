The Jets Land In KZN

Two lightly raced sons of multiple champion sire Jet Master are set to stand their first season in KZN this year. They will be the only two sons of the star galloper at stud in the province.

Lance (ex Lyrical Linda by Jallad) raced for Geoff Woodruff and achieved 2 wins, including the Listed Secretariat Stakes, from 1160m to 1400m at 3, from just 6 starts. His Gr1 winning dam has produced the likes of Jubilee Handicap winner Liege, who was an entry for this year’s July.

Read more about Jet Master in the latest Sporting Post Digest

Lance stands at Summerhill Stud and his fee is available on application.

The former Mike de Kock-trained Jayyed (ex Atyab by Mr Prospector) raced 11 times from 2 ton 4 for two wins at 1200m. His beautifully bred dam raced only once. Jayyed was runner- up at 2 in the Gr2 Premier’s Champion Stakes (1600m) and at 3 in the Gr3 Graham Beck Stakes (1400m). Both times he was beaten by subsequent Gauteng Guineas winner Harry’s Son, who left SA on an international campaign.

Jayyed stands at the Roy Moodley Stud for a fee of R5000.