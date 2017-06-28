July Jockey Grilled In Mauritius

South African jockey Muzi Yeni was summoned to an inquiry on Tuesday by Mauritius Turf Club stewards , just prior to his departure from the island on Wednesday.

He rides Ten Gun Salute in Saturday’s Vodacom Durban July.

The circulation of WhatsApp screenshots on social media led to MTC stewards summoning Yeni to the inquiry.

He was questioned about the messages from a WhatsApp account in his name.

The inquiry was held with relation to a WhatsApp screen shot posted on a Facebook group called ‘ZOUGATURF’, by a profile in the name of Ramen Curpen.

The screenshot made reference to a conversation which allegedly took place between ‘Muzi Yeni Q’ and another person, the identity of whom is not disclosed on the screenshot.

Yeni told the inquiry that he had never met Curpen and had never had a conversation in any form with him. He added that he was aware of a screenshot being circulated on social media and had voluntarily submitted his mobile phone to the Stewards for inspection.

After inspection, it was established that there were no such names/contacts on his mobile phone, or on his WhatsApp account.

Yeni stated that similar things take place in South Africa, where Jockeys names and fake profiles are being used by random people, for reasons unknown to him.

He vehemently denied any involvement and reiterated that he had reported the hacking of his Facebook account to the MTC Stewards on Saturday 24 June 2017.

After consideration, the Stewards decided not to proceed further against Yeni.