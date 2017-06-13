July Weights

With the weights unveiled for this year’s 2017 Vodacom Durban July, Snaith Racing’s Jono Snaith shared his thoughts on the stable’s runners.

Bela-Bela (57kg)

Her last run (in the Gold Challenge) was outstanding and if there’s a filly in SA who can take on the boys, she’s it. She is incredibly well and will be a big runner. Varsfontein Stud have not yet made a decision as to whether she will run in the Garden Province or Vodacom July.

Krambambuli (56kg)

He is our sneaker for the Durban July. He is loving Durban and is unbeaten in his last 2 starts. His last run (in the Highland Night Cup) was out of the top drawer. Aldo Domeyer is going to ride him. Aldo won the Gr2 Cape Stayers on him on Met Day, knows the horse well and is excited to have the July engagement. He is definitely not without a shout and deserves his place in the field.

Elusive Silva (53kg)

He is very well weighted and his prep has been fantastic. He was off for 10 months with a tendon injury, so has had very little racing, but he is such a consistent horse and has come well at the right time. He will love the trip and at the weights, he’s a horse that will be in the firing line. He is obviously one of the favourites and is shortening. Richard Fourie has been confirmed for the ride.

Master Sabina (57.5kg)

Master Sabina is only boarding with us for two months for the Durban season and then he’ll go back to Johannesburg. We don’t know the horse all that well, so it’s tough to make a realistic assessment, but he arrived from Geoff in outstanding condition and half the work was already done. He is a beautiful horse with a lovely temperament and he’s done everything we’ve asked. His prep in the Gold Challenge was really pleasing and he’s a nice Johannesburg addition to the field. He will be carrying a lot of weight, so will have quite a bit to do, but he’s a multiple Gr1 winner, so we don’t think he is out of place. We’re hoping to have him spot on on the day and hope he’ll run to form.

It’s My Turn (55.5kg)

This horse has been very unlucky in his career, but is working well and is in a really good space. He ran a cracker in the Betting World 1900. Piere Strydom will ride him in the July and knows him well. He won the Cape Derby on him. We think he’ll run an absolute blinder. He’s well weighted and and if you had to choose an each way bet, with Piere up, this would be the horse.

Black Arthur (54.5kg)

Both Justin and I rate this horse VERY highly. We thought he would win The Durban July last year, but was very unlucky in the race. He unfortunately got taken out and carried right out onto the outside rail and was still only beaten just over 2 lengths. He was haemoconcentrating in the Cape season, so he has been gelded. The Durban July will be his 3rd run after rest. He needed his last run (where he finished 0.55 length third to Elusive Silva in the Cup Trial) a little bit. The Cup Trial was a little short for him and I think the extra 2 furlongs will be right up his alley. He has come well at the right time and with the turnaround at the weights he’s only carrying 1.5kg more than Elusive Silva as opposed to 2.5kg. He is going to be ridden by Grant Van Niekerk and at the weights he is going to have an outstanding winning chance. It seems that all their horses are doing well and Jono agrees. “We have had a fantastic Durban season so far and the horses have made us proud. We are putting a lot of planning into ensuring that our horses run to form on July day, for our owners (and punters)”. The facilities at Summerveld are outstanding, Graham and his team always have an open door policy and every year they go the extra mile for us. We are very happy.”