Kieswetter Baron Arrives At Nemarket

Sun Met winner Whisky Baron arrived at Mary Slack’s Abington Place stables in Newmarket at the end of last week after completing his quarantine obligations in Mauritius and Britain.

Ross Kieswetter, who owns the gelding in partnership with elder brother Craig, said: “Brett Crawford and Mike de Kock are going to look after him from now on.”

The gelding may well run in Britain this year although the Dubai Carnival and, more particularly a crack at one of the big international races in Hong Kong, have been mentioned as the objectives.

Gold Circle Press Release – 27 June 2017