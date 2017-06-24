In Black And White

Gavin Van Zyl’s gallant Kahal gelding No Worries returns in a bid to register his third KZN Breeders Million Mile at Greyville on Sunday.

Brian Burnard’s 7yo one-time equine ATM may have lost his best form of late but deserves an honorary canter-past for his past successes – whatever happens on Sunday.

The honest gelding beat Distinguished when the race was run for the last time at Clairwood in 2014, ran fourth behind Bezanova in 20155, and then slammed Gr1 winner Rabada to win last year. Despite a solid Gr1 place in the interim, his recent form return in the Drill Hall Stakes – his first run in six months since a no show in the Summer Cup – was a quiet effort. As the class act, a fitter No Worries cannot be ignored.

Duncan Howells’ enigmatic 3yo Dawn Calling tops the SP-ratings and comes in with a handy 50kgs on her back. The daughter of Trippi has often flattered, only to deceive in the best of her own sex company, and is overdue –her only win was over a year ago. It is difficult to believe she has only won once.

Intergalactic is 2kgs worse off with Dawn Calling for a 2,75 length beating last time, and looks ready to improve further and challenge for place money.

Her stablemate Matador Man has a bad slow starting habit and was reported lame when beaten 4,75 lengths by Janoobi in the Daisy Guineas.

Third of the Tarry trio is the Mullins Bay mare Wukkin’ Up, who jumps from a nice 3 draw with injury returnee Lyle Hewitson up. She takes on mixed company and will need to be at her best to challenge.

Joburg visitor Romany Prince is a classy and consistent feature perfomer, who ticks many boxes with his plus draw and Anthony Delpech in the saddle. He was hampered when a cracking third under topweight last time and must go close.

The strong galloping front-runner Unagi has drawn wide but should be able to overcome that hurdle with his gate speed. The son of Admire Main has run some serious races in good company.

Kings Archer is another to draw wide and his form is also good enough to suggest an earning chance.

Local filly Lala was reported lame near fore last time.

Run Rhino Run has failed to deliver on his earlier promise.

The Geoff Woodruff maiden winner Boiling Point looks an optimistic entry and outclassed.

The six-time winner Top Shot has consistent recent form and Bernard Fayd’herbe is a past winner of this race.

The 7yo Caribbean Day returns from a ten week break and has won 2 of his last 3 starts. Despite that, he looks to have it all to do.

Dawn Calling has a handy galloping weight and getting 10kgs from the old man No Worries, she could finally put her second winning act together. Romany Prince and Matador Man may be best of the balance.

Proudly KZN

The KZN Breeders Raceday is exclusively for horses registered with the KZN Breeders Premium Scheme. The theme of the day is ‘Proudly KZN’, incorporating Christmas In Winter, and guests are encouraged to wear their black and white.

It is a bumper day that incorporates both the KZN Breeders Series of eight races for a stake of R200 000 each, and the KZN Breeders Million Mile.

The Million Mile is a race for KwaZulu-Natal bred 3-year-olds and older, registered in terms of the Gold Circle Thoroughbred Breeder, Stallion and Owner Premium scheme.

Three time winners or less: 52,5kg(3yo) 54kg(4yo and older)

Thereafter a 2kg penalty for each additional win up to a maximum of 60kg for Colts & Geldings and 57,5 kg for Fillies & Mares.

Additional Penalties:

Further penalties to accrue as follows for races won 18 months prior to the date of the issuing of weights for this race:

Winner of a Grade 1 . . . . . . 3,0kg

Winner of a Grade 2 . . . . . . 2,0kg

Winner of a Grade 3 . . . . . . 1,0kg

Winner of a Listed. . . . . . . . 0,5kg

Winner of Graded races restricted to 2-year-olds will not incur a penalty.

Fillies and mares get a 2,5kg allowance.