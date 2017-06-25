Tarry’s Pre July Six Pack

SA Champion trainer Sean Tarry capped a glorious six victories on KZN Breeders raceday at Greyville on Sunday with a terrific win by the Scott Bro’s bred Matador Man in the Million Mile.

The well endowed non black-type feature for KZN breds attracted a quality field of thirteen, that included past dual winner No Worries on topweight, down to the Duncan Howells-trained Gr1 placer Dawn Calling at the other end of the scale on 50kgs.

But neither had an answer for the Tarry bomb Matador Man, who had given July runner Tilbury Fort 3,5kgs and a beating in the Listed Secretariat Stakes at the end of last year.

Allowed to relax near the rear by replacement rider Eric Ngwane as Unagi showed the way into the straight, Matador Man made ground quickly as Dawn Calling hit the lead looking a winner at the 200m.

Matador Man had the reserves though and he came with a thundering late run down the outside to beat Dawn Calling going away by 1,75 lengths in a time of 94,10 secs.

Dawn Calling, who races off a 95, remains a frustrating one-time winner and was registering her eighth second from 15 starts. On the flipside of the coin, she has earned in excess of R630 000!

The winner’s 44-1 stablemate Wukkin’ Up shaded dual Million Mile winner No Worries to bank third cheque.

The pacemaker Unagi faded out to finish ten lengths off the winner.

Scott Bros not only bred the Toreador gelding but Robin Scott who runs the Highdown Stud in the Nottingham Road area of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and founded the stud 50 years ago with brothers Des and Neville, is part owner of the striking three-year-old that has now won three of his nine starts and placed in four others.

The winner is out of the four-time winner Sahara (Mogok).

He was purchased by the Tawny Syndicate at R180 000 at the 2015 National 2yo Sale and took his stakes earnings to R888 200.

Tarry’s six winners were ridden by S’manga Khumalo (3), Lyle Hewitson (1), Anthony Delpech (1) and Ngwane.