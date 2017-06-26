Scott Bro’s Grab The Million

The Kwazulu-Natal Breeders raceday at Greyville on Sunday produced competitive racing.

It was a particularly good day for the Scott Bros that bred the winner of the Million Mile, Matador Man, and the winner of the Levelling The Playing Fields series final, Mark My Card.

While trainer Sean Tarry stole the limelight with six winners, it was champion breeders Summerhill who dominated with three winners on the day.

Scott Bros enjoyed two successes, with Piemonte Stud, Rothson Stud, Bush Hill Stud and Clifton Stud grabbing one each.

Kahal and Visionaire sired two winners apiece, with Await The Dawn, A P Answer, Miesque’s Approval, Toreador and Admire Main registering one each.

It was a special day also for apprentice jockey Eric Ngwane who was who was called up late after S’manga Khumalo had been stood down during the meeting. The young rider produced an outstanding effort to bring Matador Man down the outside of the field from off the pace to collar the filly Dawn Calling in the final strides to the line.

Tarry produced another display of the power of the yard that has set a new South African winning stakes record of more than R30-million in a season and there are still many big races to come before the end of July.

For the KZN Breeders Club it was an outstanding success with the other eight races on the card all carrying stakes of R200 000 and all nine races confined to horses bred at studs in the province.