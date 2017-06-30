On A Clear Day…

The combination of Aldo Domeyer and the evergreen Argonaut mare Clear Sailing scored their second consecutive success in the R150 000 Listed East Cape Breeders Stakes at Fairview on Friday.

Domeyer, who rides Krambambuli in the July at Greyville on Saturday, last rode the 6yo mare when she beat Scandal in the same race a year ago.

The white-socked chestnut certainly runs for the Cape jockey and she was always in the hunt down the inside, stalking leader Favour’s Pride.

Clear Sailing hit the front at the 250m marker and stayed on best of the lot to win by a half length in a time of 69,80 secs.

The ever consistent Easy Street ran another solid race after a four run winning streak, to hold second a quarter length in front of longshot Twinkle Toes.

The winner’s 3yo stablemate Beataboutthebush was always under pressure and may have needed the run after a ten week rest – running a quiet fourth.

Longstanding KZN owner Cecil Baitz and his Aussie based Veterinarian son Gary race Clear Sailing in partnership after purchasing her out of the Dennis Drier yard, from the Muirs.

Bred by James Armitage, Clear Sailing is by Argonaut (Western Winter), out of the five-time winning Clear Up (Goldkeeper).

Clear Sailing was originally purchased for R350 000 on the Cape Premier Yearling Sale Book 1. She has won 9 races with 11 places from 26 starts and took her stakes earnings to R761 700.

Alan Greeff was the day’s top trainer with four winners, while Yvette Bremner saddled three strikes.

Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, sponsored Greg Cheyne was the leading jockey with three winners.