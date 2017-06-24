Ridgemont’s Rose Blooms

The Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, team got off to a great start on their sponsored day at Kenilworth when Rose In Bloom stayed on best to win the R125 000 Listed Irridescence Stakes for Joey Ramsden.

One of the fancied runners in a field of nine one-time winners, Rose In Bloom was always in contention and stayed on best to resist a very persistent late challenge by Glen Kotzen’s Bezrin filly Too Phat To Fly.

Marcus had the eventual winner a length off her pacesetting stablemate Favola for much of the trip and took the economical route for home.

Rose In Bloom maintained her advantage to the line to score by 0,40 lengths in a time of 94,32 secs.

Bargain R20 000 buy Too Phat To Fly ran her heart out and appreciated the step up in trip, while Miss Katalin ran a bit wide into the home run, but plodded on best to finish a further 2,25 lengths behind.

The favourite and smart debut winner Elusive Heart failed to show and finished over 7 lengths back.

Bred by Ridgemont Stud, Rose In Bloom is raced by Brian and Kathy Finch and is a daughter of Gimmethegreenlight (More Than Ready) out of the eight-time winner, Raise The Bar (Goldkeeper)

Rose In Bloom has won 2 races with 4 places from 6 starts for stakes of R200 775.

Varsfontein stallion Gimmethegreenlight continues his bright start to his stud career. The Gr1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate winner, who produced a Gr1 winner in his first crop, is the sire of Gr1 Allan Robertson Championship runner up Green Plains, amongst a host of stakes winners in his second crop. He will be represented by a single lot at the KZN Yearling Sale in July week.