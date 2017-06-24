Another Royal Strike For Ascot

The 4yo Silvan Star has been a model of consistency and she maintained the purple patch of Eastern Cape-based Ascot Stud when she cracked a career first stakes success, registering an easy win in the R150 000 Listed Ladies Mile at Kenilworth on Saturday.

What a few weeks it has been for Ascot Stud! After their six winners at Fairview on Friday, they received the accolades as breeders of a filly who is going places fast.

Silvan Star, a runaway winner on her 1200m debut in December 2015, has been lightly campaigned by trainer Glen Kotzen and has developed into a really decent sort.

Settled in midfield in the mile contest, she was sent on her way at the 300m mark and had too much in reserve for her eleven opponents.

Richard Fourie showed his value again when tactically getting first run on his field and he kept the 5-1 Silvan Star to her task to score by 1,75 lengths in a time of 97,96 secs.

Champion Igugu’s luckless half-sister Ngaga found herself pocketed in early in the straight – but really had no excuses – and came on powerfully late for second, ahead of the slow starting A Time To Dream.

Racing for Peter De Beyer and Georgina Jaffee, Silvan Star has been a genuine model of consistency, winning 5 races with 5 places from 13 starts and stakes of R368 525.

Ascot Stud bred her from champion sire Silvano (Lomitas) out of the one-time winner, Bold Choice (Lecture).

She looks rather astutely bought at R200 000 on the National Yearling Sale and is one for the notebook.

She certainly looks set for better things.