The Queen Of All

The Varsfontein bred Queen Forever added to Gimmethegreenlight’s growing stakes roll when she put her best hoof forward to produce an eyecatching victory in the R150 000 Listed Lady’s Slipper Stakes at Fairview on Friday.

The lesser fancied of the Scribante family owned Alan Greeff coupling in the 1400m 2yo feature bounced back from a below par effort on East Cape Derby day last month. Jockey Piere Strydom had reported that she did not raise a gallop there and she was subsequently found to be not striding out behind.

Fit and sound, Queen Forever was a different kettle of fish on Friday, as she overturned a 17 length deficit from her last run with Banjo Buzz and East Cape Fillies Nursery winner Precious Pansy, to score a smart win.

With her stablemate Nicole leading early in the straight, Queen Forever moved up well down the inside – but looked beaten when Karl Zechner produced Banjo Buzz, with what appeared to be a double handful down the outside.

After running green and appearing to run around late, Banjo Buzz cost herself a few lengths and Charles Ndlovu grabbed the advantage and rode a beautifully balanced finish to get Queen Forever home by a short head in a time of 83,54 secs.

Banjo Buzz should not be long in clocking up her second win, and looked a winner inside the distance.

The 18-10 favourite Precious Pansy had every chance but was well beaten a further 4,25 lengths back in third.

The rest were nowhere, with the maiden Widow’s Lamp a further 4 lengths back in fourth.

Lee Scribante paid R100 000 for Queen Forever at the 2016 BSA Val De Vie Yearling Sale.

The Varsfontein bred filly became the eighth stakes winner for last season’s leading freshman sire Gimmethegreenlight (More Than Ready). She is out of the Jallad mare, Queen Of All – an unraced half-sister to the multiple stakes winners Gypsy’s Warning (Mogok) and Surabi (Wolfhound).

Queen Forever has now won 2 of 3 starts for stakes of R136 875 and also benefitted from the generous BSA Added Value Bonus of R77 500.

Trainer Alan Greef scored a double on the afternoon with Nicholas Patel booting home surprise maiden winner Brinkley to win the third.

Greeff shared the honours with Karl Zechner and Yvette Bremner, while Corne Spies was the third of the trainers to saddle two winners.

There is only one Gimmethegreenlight on the KZN Yearling Sale on 29 and 30 June at Sibaya. She is The Alchemy’s #189 – out of a Fusaichi Pegasus mare.

The catalogue is online