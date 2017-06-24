Marshall & MJ On Top Of The Hill!

Milnerton trainer Vaughan Marshall labelled Saturday’s R200 000 Listed Langerman winner Tap O’Noth a ‘very smart colt’ after the son of Captain Al had romped to victory in a very competitive line-up.

Marshall, who achieved great success with the winner’s sire Captain Al, is one of South Africa’s best when it comes to prepping 2yo’s, and had the recent debut winner in fine fettle for his feature icebreaker.

The veteran conditioner, whose last Matchem win was with Brilliant Cut in 2010, told the Sporting Post that it was ‘early days’ but he hoped to have the Cape Guineas as a medium term target for the youngster.

“Look his only had his second run now, but he is one of our better 2yo’s. His half-sister Tonya didn’t quite go 2000m but I believe he will get the mile. I thought he won well, despite running green,” said the pleased winning trainer.

A disappointment in the race was the dismal failure of Joey Ramsden’s sales recordbreaker, Silver Coin, who was never in the hunt and finished last. The son of Silvano went off at 14-10 to give Ramsden his tenth success in a race that he has dominated this century – but the fairytale was not to be. There is bound to be a vet report to explain the run – and even if ‘the penny hasn’t dropped yet’, Silver Coin has to be lengths better than this.

Klopp, one of three Brett Crawford runners in the race, went off at a fast gallop, but wilted early in the straight.

The 7-2 Tap O’Noth, racing for the Fosters, was relaxed in midfield, and produced inside the 300m by MJ Byleveld, he accelerated well – despite running with a twisted head – to win going away by 4 lengths in a time of 92,64 secs.

Ramsden had some consolation, filling the placings with his runners Big Pleasure and Speedpoint.

Paul Reeves’ maiden Silver Rock caught the eye in fourth, when making up lengths from way back. He should be tough to back in maiden company next time.

Tap O’ Noth was bred by Alec Foster and is a son of Captain Al (Al Mufti) out of the one-time winning Wintersweet (Western Winter). This mare also produced two-time winner Strathdon (Silvano) who races in the care of Justin Snaith, and the filly Tonya (Dynasty) who has won three times up to 1950m for Vaughan Marshall.

Tap O’Noth is unbeaten in two starts and his earnings went to R175 000 after this win.

Captain Al has one lot on the Sibaya KZN Yearling Sale.

As a matter of academic interest, the Tap o’ Noth is a hill fort on top of the Hill of Noth, 20 miles west of Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.