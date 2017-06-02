Easy For Smith & Van

Summerhill stallion Brave Tin Soldier produced the goods again just a week after his Scottsville Gr1 success with his daughter Brave Mary, when the supremely consistent mare Easy Street streaked to her fourth win on the trot, slamming her field to win the R150 000 Listed Milkwood Stakes at Fairview on Friday.

A winner on the Vaal sand and turf, as well as the Greyville polytrack, Easy Street has blossomed in the Eastern Cape and gave trainer Gavin Smith and jockey JP van der Merwe their fourth winner on a festive Friday afternoon for the pair.

Previously based with Louis Goosen in Gauteng, Easy Street has earned at five of her seven Fairview starts, and has bounded up the handicap in a period of just three months.

She registered her first stakes success on Friday, which will add to her paddock value – but it would almost be a pity to ship her off to stud based on her present enthusiasm for racing!

Easy Street looked to have a big task on her hands facing nine established opponents over the Fairview 1000m – but she hardly raised a sweat.

Van Der Merwe had her in touch all the way with her effortless natural speed, and she kicked clear to beat recent Turffontein 3yo winner Favour’s Pride by 0,75 lengths in a respectable 55,93 secs.

The course record set by Scandal (carrying 4,5kgs less than Easy Street) in 2016 is 54,38 secs.

Oklahoma Sky stayed on best of the rest, for a third cheque, 1,25 lengths further back.

Cape stakes winner Nordic Breeze was beaten out of the money.

A daughter of Storm Cat stallion, Brave Tin Soldier, Easy Street was bred by Summerhill Stud from the unraced Australian-bred Shamardal mare, Dhlala.

Easy Street was purchased by Louis Goosen for R280 000 off the 2013 BSA Emperors Palace Ready To Run Sale.

A winner of 7 races with 3 places from her 20 starts, she has taken her earnings to R461 275.

The victorious Smith and Van Der Merwe team were narrowly denied a fifth winner when the in-form Marco van Rensburg spoilt the party, getting Dorrie Sham’s Baahir up in the last stride to head Madiba Dance in the final race of the day.