Question Answered

The Gitano Hernando filly Whose That Girl rounded off a commendable effort in the Cape Winter Series for the fairer sex when she won the R150 000 Listed Winter Oaks in good style at Kenilworth on Saturday.

The astute R85 000 purchase by veteran Mike Bass finished 1-3-1 in the series, showing her versatility when winning from 1400m to 2200m. She stands head-and-shoulders above anything produced by her sire to date and looks a scopy sort with a bright future.

Aldo Domeyer had Whose That Girl in the slipstream of pacemaker Keep The Faith all the way around and into the home straight she never faltered once as she stuck to her task.

While her turn of foot was not electric, Whose That Girl built up and outstayed them as Aldo Domeyer gathered her at the 250m marker, and two cracks of the whip did the trick, as she allayed any stamina doubts to hold her stablemate Leaves Of Grass to 0,20 lengths in a time of 141,93 secs.

Leaves Of Grass, who gave Candice Bass-Robinson the exacta, raced off an MR of 73 and is definitely on the up. She, like her stablemate, looks a staying filly to watch next term.

The long-time pacemaker Keep The Faith maintained her form to run third, ahead of a fast finishing Sister Soozie.

Bred by Narrow Creek Stud, Whose That Girl was purchased for R85 000 at the Cape Thoroughbred Sales March Yearling Sale.

She has won 4 races with 4 places from 14 starts and took her earnings to R345 250.

The winner is by Gitano Hernando (Hernando) out of the seven-time winning Casual Gal (All Fired Up).

A top class and durable racehorse, Gitano Hernando bears some interesting similarities to our champion sire Silvano. Both were bred by Dr Andreas Jacobs and both hail from the same Niniski male line. Both were outstanding and tough racehorses, who raced in no fewer than six different countries, with both Gitano Hernando and Silvano landing the prestigious Gr1 Singapore Airlines International Cup.

Gitano Hernando has one lot on the Sibaya KZN Yearling Sale.