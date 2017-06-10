Meryl Wins Devon Air

The red-hot combination of trainer Dean Kannemeyer and Anthony Delpech opened the Greyville feature menu on Saturday with the Tiger Ridge filly Meryl finishing best to win the R150 000 Listed Devon Air Stakes.

A field of thirteen 2yo’s lined up at the 1400m and it was Sean Tarry’s debut winner Rockin Russian who dominated the betting boards.

But she was unsighted as Zarnitsa led them from her 1 draw, tracked by Mar Del Sur and Princess Peach. Delpech had Meryl relaxed some ten lengths off the pace.

Into the home run they fanned out, with MJ Byleveld producing the maiden Sequined with a good looking run down the inside.

Delpech had his eye on the prize from 250m out though and he weaved his way through with a strong late run for Meryl to hit the front at the 150m and beat Sequined going away by a half length in a time of 85,35 secs.

Holly’s Vision gave Gavin Lerena a good start to his lightning weekend visit from the UK when she stayed on for third.

The fancied Rockin Russian could only manage fourth.

Bred by Wilgerbosdrift & Mauritzfontein, Meryl is a daughter of Tiger Ridge (Storm Cat) out of the four-time winning Rose Lipped Maiden (Fort Wood).

Racing in a partnership of Rachel Slack and Mauuritzfontein, Meryl was purchased for R450 000 on the National Yearling.

She has won 2 of her 3 starts for stakes of R146 875. She also earned the BSA Added Value Stakes Bonus of R77 500.