SA Apprentice Excels

Saturday, 17 June 2017, saw 4th year SA Jockey Academy apprentice, Mpumelelo Mjoka, win the Longines Future Racing Stars on the prestigious Prix de Diane card at Chantilly.

The Prix Longines Future Racing Stars is designed to showcase the best up and coming young riding talent from across the world and selects hand-picked participants from the world’s top racing schools. The event is open to riders under the age of 25 who have won between 3 and 35 races.

Mjoka won the 1 mile Handicap on the Chantilly polytrack aboard Beaupreau, owned by Hubert de Waele and trained by D de Waele. The pair beat the 14 horse field home by 1 1/4 lengths in a time of 1min 39.87.

Mjoka builds on the success of fellow Academy graduate Franklin Maleking who won the Longines Future Racing Stars in 2013.

Both Academy Master Robert Moore and Academy Headmaster Graham Bailey were on-hand to witness his success.