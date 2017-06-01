Whip Misuse – Maujean Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry held in Johannesburg on 31 May 2017, Jockey Chase Maujean was charged with a contravention of Rule 58.10.2, read in conjunction with Guideline N, in that he misused his crop by striking SKYNIGHT on its head in the concluding stages of Race 5 run at the Vaal Racecourse on 25 May 2017.

Jockey Maujean pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Board, after viewing the patrol films of the race, considering Jockey Maujean’s record and all other factors presented in mitigation, ruled that Jockey Maujean be fined the sum of R5000.

Jockey Maujean has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.