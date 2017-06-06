Interference – Zackey Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Port Elizabeth on 2 June 2017, Jockey Craig Zackey was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7, in that he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to HAWAIIAN SUN whilst riding I WILL BE at the 350m in Race 8 at Fairview Racecourse on 26 May 2017.

Jockey Zackey pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Board, after considering the evidence, found Jockey Zackey guilty of the charge and imposed a suspension from riding in races for a period of 7 days.

Jockey Zackey has the Right of Appeal against both the finding and penalty imposed.