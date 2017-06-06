NHA Lab Fire

The National Horseracing Authority has confirmed that a fire broke out in its Laboratory, situated at Turffontein Racecourse, on Sunday, 4 June 2017.

Whilst the fire was readily contained with the assistance of the fire brigade, some of the equipment in the laboratory was damaged.

The extent of the damage is being assessed, by the insurance company. Early indications suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical fault, however, this is yet to be confirmed.

Reports indicate that the integrity of samples stored in the Laboratory was not compromised by the fire and the NHA confirms that the regular collection of samples will continue as normal. Samples will be stored as usual and will be tested once the Laboratory is fully operational again.