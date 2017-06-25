NHA Lab Update

The NHA Laboratory has resumed its routine screening operations for prohibited and forbidden substances.

This comes after an electrical fire, which originated within a light fitting two weeks ago. Two instruments were destroyed and the fire caused smoke damage in other sections of the Laboratory.

While rebuilding and refurbishment has started in the central section of the Laboratory which was most effected, the back section is now fully equipped and operational. No specimens, samples or results were in any way compromised during the fire.

All specimens and samples which were received following the fire are now being analysed on a fast-track basis so as to eliminate the two week backlog. The methodology which is used for this screening is identical to the methodology used previously. This ensures an uncompromised analysis quality with the required screening sensitivity and it covers the wide range of substances to be controlled.

In order to ensure that there cannot be any compromise, a loan instrument (the same as the one instrument which was lost) was installed to assist in achieving an identical screening process.

Press release issued by National Horseracing Authority – 25 June 2017