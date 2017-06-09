Home » Racing & Sport » Official » Khumalo Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry held at the Vaal Racecourse on 6 June 2017, Jockey S’manga Khumalo was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7, in that whilst riding SUPRISE MOVE (AUS), he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to other runners in the concluding stages of Race 4 run at Turffontein Racecourse on 20 May 2017.

Jockey Khumalo pleaded guilty to the charge and was found guilty of the charge.

The Board imposed a penalty of a suspension from riding in races for a period of 7 days.

Jockey Khumalo has the Right of Appeal against the penalty imposed

