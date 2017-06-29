The Stud Book has followed the NHA in launching its own Stud Book Newsletter.

The last NHA Newsletter stated that “Stud Book has started a process of critical self-examination so as to refocus and improve on its core functions, its service delivery as well as delivery times.”

As part of this process, they have launched the first NHA Stud Book Newsletter and this edition features a report on the International Stud Book Committee (ISBC) compliance visit and investigation which was conducted on the NHA Stud Book on 31 March 2017. The ISBC is the international body which establishes the standards by which all Thoroughbred Stud Books have agreed to operate to, including South Africa.

There is news on planned changes to the Online Registration System to implement efficiencies and effect improvements to the system, Mrs Shan Rowe is improving Stud Book accounts and earlier foal registration and passport issue process as well as earlier foal identification processes are being rolled out, including a new electronic ID capturing and processing system to be launched in 2018.

