Nico Says Thanks

Dear Sir

Please allow me through the medium of your newspaper to thank those that took time out to wish me well both in your publication or via direct messages to me whilst I was recently in hospital and undergoing surgery.

I am happy to report that both my specialist and surgeon are happy with the progress I have made since being discharged and I am hoping to be in Durban for the Vodacom Durban July.

We tend to take our health for granted and when we struggle to function as normal, wish we were better – so my advice to all is to look after yourselves and your families.

Life is too short!

Thanks so much again to all.

Kind regards

Nico Kritsiotis