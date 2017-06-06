Gr2 For Oratorio

Silver Wolf, an Australian bred daughter of Avontuur sire Oratorio, landed the feature spoils in Seoul on Sunday, when she won the Gr2 Ttukseom Cup run over 1400m.

Silver Wolf and Haeya made the 2017 Ttukseom Cup a two horse race, with the pair settling down to fight out a ferocious finish. However, Haeya proved no match for the Oratorio daughter, and Silver Wolf went on to score by two lengths.

On interest to South African racing fans will be the news that the Canadian-bred Gaenari, a daughter of Drakenstein Stud’s Kris S stallion Philanthropist, ran third. She is out of the Langfuhr mare, Happy To Be Home.

But the day belonged to Silver Wolf, who was registering her sixth win from 15 outings.

Silver Wolf, who won five times in Australia, is out of the More Than Ready mare Ready For More.

Australian bred Silver Wolf was a A$40,000 2014 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale buy.

She finished 4th in this race last year and was having just her second start of 2017 on Sunday.

Her triple G1 winning internationally proven sire Oratorio, has made a bright start with his first South African born two-year-olds this season.

To date, Oratorio has been represented by four juvenile winners, including feature race winner Arianos Bagofgold and East Cape Nursery runner up Sacred Oration.