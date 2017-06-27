Policing The July

The National Horseracing Authority has confirmed the members of the Stipendiary Board that will officiate at the Vodacom Durban July Race meeting on Saturday 1 July 2017.

Shaun Parker, the Chief Stipendiary Steward of the Kwa-Zulu Natal Stipendiary Board has been licenced as a Stipendiary Steward for twenty two years, including periods as the Chief Stipendiary Steward in Port Elizabeth and as a Stipendiary Steward in the United Kingdom.

Ernie Rodrigues, the Chief Stipendiary Steward of the Western Cape Stipendiary Board has officiated at the last thirty consecutive Vodacom Durban July Race meetings, twenty three of these while he was as a Stipendiary Steward and Deputy Chief Stipendiary Steward, based in Durban.

Lyle Anderson, the Chief Stipendiary Steward of the Central Provinces Stipendiary Board.

Derk Anderson, a Stipendiary Steward, who has been based in Durban for twenty two years.

Rakesh Jeewanlall, a Stipendiary Steward, who has been based in Durban for the last ten years.

Timothy Nhlapo, who has been licenced as a Stipendiary Steward for ten years in the Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal.