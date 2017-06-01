Popular Sale Catalogue Online

With past graduates of the ilk of Gr1 winners Louis The King, Happy Valentine, Seal and Same Jurisdiction, to mention a few, the KZN Yearling Sale is one of the most popular auctions on South Africa’s equine calendar.

The catalogue for the 2017 sale is now available for viewing and can be accessed online at www.tba.co.za

The sale takes place at the Sibaya Casino on 29 and 30 June, and 276 lots have been catalogued.

Yearlings purchased from the 2017 KZN Yearling Sale will qualify to take part in the 2018 KZN Yearling Sale Million, set to take place on Vodacom Durban July day next year.

Some of South Africa’s top stallions will be represented on this year’s sale, with leading sires Captain Al, Dynasty, Gimmethegreenlight, Silvano, and Var all represented.

Leading first crop sires Crusade, Oratorio, Twice Over and What A Winter are also well represented, ensuring buyers have a wide range of yearlings by top class stallions to choose from.

Exciting sires represented by their first South African yearlings at this sale includes Gr1 Krisflyer Sprint winner Ato, Cartier Champion and classic sire Duke Of Marmalade, triple Gr1 winner Jackson, blue blooded Gr2 winner Master Of My Fate, Breeders’ Cup runner up Noble Tune, versatile July winner Pomodoro, Gr1 winning 2yo Potala Palace, the superbly bred Redoute’s Promise, globetrotting Equus Champion The Apache, Galileo son The Assayer, and classic placed Where’s That Tiger.