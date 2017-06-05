Rafeef For Top Western Cape Stud

The outstanding Highveld Horse Of The Season Rafeef is a new addition to the illustrious Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, stallion roster and will stand his first season at the iconic Robertson stud farm from 2017.

The son of champion Redoute’s Choice grabbed the limelight at the recent Highveld Feature Awards and was also crowned Champion Sprinter and Champion Older Horse.

The Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum-owned four-year-old raced six times during the 2016-17 season. Trainer Mike de Kock saddled him to win four races, including the Gr1 Computaform Sprint over 1000m and the Gr2 Hawaii Stakes over 1400m.

He won a total of 6 races from 1000m to 1400m at 3 to 4, and achieved a highest official rating of 116.

Champion Redoute’s’ Choice is firmly established among the world’s elite stallions, and continues to build his own outstanding record on the track and in the ring, while his dynasty of sire sons (three in Australia’s current top 10) and broodmare daughters, extends his influence to a new generation.

His Gr1 winners are headed by Australian Horse of the Year Lankan Rupee, whose five Gr1 victories earned him World Champion Sprinter & Australian Horse of the Year honours in 2014; and his best daughter, the Golden Slipper & VRC Oaks winning Miss Finland, now the dam of Arrowfield filly Stay With Me, winner of the 2015 Gr1 MRC Thousand Guineas.

Redoute’s Choice keeps adding jewels to his crown, with Peeping (Coolmore Classic), Abbey Marie (Australasian Oaks) & Howard Be Thy Name (South Australian Derby) taking his tally of Group 1 winners to thirty. That’s more than any other active sire in Australia, and behind only Galileo & Giant’s Causeway among the world’s current stallions.

The 4yo Rafeef retires to stud in his prime and is out of the former SA Horse Of The Year National Colour, who won 8 races from 1000m to1200m in SA, UAE & UK.

That makes Rafeef a full-brother to the exciting Gr1 SA Nursery runaway winner, Mustaaqeem, a A$1,7 million buy who is unbeaten in two starts

Rafeef was purchased by Shadwell Australia for A$800 000 (R8 million) at the 2014 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale.

Shadwell will be retaining the majority interest – Sheikh Hamdan thus once again reconfirming his commitment to supporting the local industry and our local breeders.

Rafeef will stand at Highlands for a fee of R50 000 and will be part of the glittering stallion line up when the Cape Breeders’ Club host their 2017 Stallion Services Auction at Highlands shortly after the CTS Mares, Weanlings & Fillies For Stud Select Sale on Friday 16 June.