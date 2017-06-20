Records Tumble At Klawervlei

A daughter of champion sire Trippi set a new record price for a Klawervlei Farm Sale, when fetching R1.5 million on Saturday evening.

Catalogued as lot 48, the filly was knocked down to Varsfontein Stud for the record breaking topping amount.

As yet unnamed, she is out of the winning Fort Wood mare Pagan Princess and is thus a full-sister to Gr1 South African Fillies Sprint winner Real Princess, and ½ sister to Gr1 Grand Parade Cape Guineas/CTS Mile winner and new Klawervlei sire William Longsword.

The sale topping filly was consigned by Klawervlei As Agent.

Three lots at this year’s Klawervlei Farm Sale fetched R1 000 000 plus, with the second top lot of Saturday’s sale being a beautifully bred Captain Al filly (Lot 12), who was knocked down to Jill Warner for R1.4 million.

Not only is lot 12 (offered by Klawervlei as Agent) a daughter of champion sire Captain Al (whose daughters are also enjoying increasing success at stud), but she is out of a ½ sister to three graded stakes winners in North America, including successful young South African sire Philanthropist and this is the same family as former top class SA sire National Assembly.

A Trippi half-sister to dual Gr1 winning Klawervlei Farm Sale graduate and current Vodacom Durban July favourite Edict Of Nantes (Lot 47) was the other lot to fetch R1 000 000 –and that Klawervlei Stud consigned colt was knocked down to Geoff Woodruff.

The progeny of Captain Al are sought after at every sale, and a colt (Lot 69) by the eight times champion sire of 2yos was knocked down to trainer Joey Soma for R750 000. The colt is out of a Jet Master half-sister to Gr1 winning 2yo Talahatchie and ¾ sister to Singapore champion Lizarre (also by Jet Master).

A son of leading sire Var also proved popular at this year’s sale, with that colt (Lot 98) being knocked down to Lawrence Wernars for R750 000. The Var colt was produced by a half-sister to four stakes winners, including dual Gr1 winner and Klawervlei stallion Warm White Night.

Once again well attended and supported by owners and trainers from all over the country, the 2017 Klawervlei Farm once again proved a rousing success, and pleasingly the clearance rate was exceptionally high at Saturday’s sale, with just three lots failing to sell.

A full list of prices for the 2017 Klawervlei Farm Sale can be viewed online at www.klawervlei.co.za