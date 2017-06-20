Days Of The Royals

Royal Ascot is Britain’s most valuable race meeting, attracting many of the world’s finest racehorses to compete for more than £6.58 million in prize money.

The eighteen Group races, eight of them being Gr1’s, have made legends of the finest thoroughbreds. Black Caviar, Frankel, Yeats – all are Royal Ascot winners turned household names.

In 2013, The Queen watched her horse, Estimate, triumph in the Gold Cup.

A dedicated racehorse owner, she has attended every Royal Meeting during her reign and the Royal Procession is always an iconic moment to herald the start of every raceday.

Royal Ascot is the centrepiece of Ascot’s year and dates back to 1711 when it was founded by Queen Anne.

Day 1 – Tuesday, June 20

3.30 Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

4.05 Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

4.40 King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)

5.20 St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)

6.00 Ascot Handicap (0-100)

6.35 Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

Three Gr1’s today ensure that Flat racing’s showcase meeting begins with a bang. The Queen Anne and King’s Stand offer plenty but surely only the St James’s Palace Stakes merits the accolade of ‘race of the day’, maybe even the race of the week. Dual 2,000 Guineas winner Churchill renews rivalry with Barney Roy – Coolmore against Godolphin.

Churchill beat Barney Roy by a length at Newmarket and many observers felt Barney Roy was unlucky, with his trainer Richard Hannon adamant his colt can exact revenge. But Churchill looked even better when later landing the Irish Classic.

While we may be more used to seeing Willie Mullins in the winner’s enclosure at Cheltenham in March, he is also a man to be respected here as he has won this Ascot Handicap and the Queen Alexandra twice. He has an interesting candidate in Thomas Hobson, who is a high class hurdler and much improved since last running on the Flat.

The Queen Anne Stakes does not appear to be a vintage contest – it usually takes an exceptional miler to land this as the recent role of honour that includes Frankel, Solow and last year, Tepin, indicates.

Lockinge winner Ribchester is all the rage but it is possible to pick holes in his form and Mutakayyef, who has a good record here, likes fast ground and stays 10f, appeals at 12-1.

Frankie Dettori will not be riding today.